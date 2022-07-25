Exxaro, a vitrified tiles manufacturing brand, ropes in Ajay Devgn as the brand ambassador

Exxaro, a renowned manufacturer of vitrified tiles in India, has announced Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn as its brand ambassador. Exxaro Tiles is poised for a never-ending and remarkable journey in the Tiles industry. It is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, comprising the best machinery and manpower.

The brand is promoting the whole concept of ‘Make in India’, and associating with Ajay Devgn comes in sync with the vision.

At the Association, actor Ajay Devgn affirmed, “It is a pleasure to be associated with the brand that resonates with the essence of ‘Make in India’. Exxaro is one of the leading brands in the industry that provides quality and high-standard products. It is a necessity of the current times to promote brands that are contributing to the nation in all aspects.”

With the new marketing initiatives, the brand will be promoting its idea of – ‘Naye Bharat ki Nayi Pehchan’. Exxaro Tile is consistently heralding new trends and innovation in the tiles industry and delighting its customers with fresh designs, patterns and finishes. The same will be amplified through the digital and traditional campaigns pan India with the new brand ambassador face.

“Ajay Devgn is seen as a personality that carries sophistication and panache. It exactly matches the ideology and persona of the brand. We truly think that he is the perfect face for a brand that is taking the industry a notch up,” said Mr Mukesh Patel (Director), Exxaro.

The brand plans to go aggressive on the digital front with its marketing campaign. The actor will be seen endorsing the brand all across the platforms. Gradually, the brand will also initiate its campaign in the BTL space with the actor as the face.

In this collaboration, All the processes of Branding, Marketing and advertising were done by Box Office Motion, a Mumbai-based advertising company also known for reinventing Brands. They believe in building brands that can’t be ignored. Exxaro Tiles has been the Supreme brand for many years. Now is the time it markets its products.

About Exxaro Tiles Limited:

Exxaro Tiles Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of Vitrified tiles used majorly for flooring solutions for almost more than ten years of experience in manufacturing tiles products and having a strong management team. The Company started its business journey in India in the 2012 Year, and it was a pioneer in the Manufacturing of Double Charge Vitrified Tiles in those days.