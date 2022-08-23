Experience the enlightenment for peace in Hyderabad

Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji are Co-Creators of Ekam – World Centre for Enlightenment. They are enlightened spiritual masters who have led millions of people away from division, separation, and stress to peace, to connection, to compassion and oneness.

On the 13th of August, Sri Preethaji and Sri Krishnaji lead thousands of seekers gathered in G.M.C Balayogi Gacchibowli stadium, Hyderabad into Experience Enlightenment – a sacred inner journey into a state of enlightened peace.

“Enlightenment is the total cessation of suffering. It is liberation. It is to be present to life without the incessant commentaries, judgements, and justifications of the human mind” said, Sri Preethaji.

Sri Krishnaji said that fundamentally every human being lives only in either of the two states-a ‘suffering’ state or a ‘no suffering’ state; and there is no third state. Emphasising that one should live life freed from disappointment, agitation, and inner chaos, Sri Krishnaji said, with the ending of suffering there is immeasurable peace, and such great peace draws great abundance from the universe. Every human being is then a source of dharma and well-being, is a blessing to oneself, to the other and to the world.

The enlightened couple also shared that their vision is to create 0.001% of humanity into enlightened people, for then there will be a phase transition in humanity’s consciousness itself. When this critical mass of people begins to experience the world through an Enlightened state of oneness, humanity will move away from violence to peace and there will be Loka Kalyana – the greater well-being.

In the event people were on their extraordinary 6-week spiritual enlightenment journey called Ekam Tapas. More and more seekers worldwide are pouring into Ekam Tapas to become enlightened.

The evening concluded with an immensely powerful transfer of the state of great peace to every one present. The faces of the audience radiated great peace after the meditation.

Ekam is World Centre for Enlightenment. The word Ekam refers to the highest state of oneness with all existence.

The structure of Ekam is built as a 3-dimensional surya yantra mandala, the ancient geometric form that draws the sun’s mystic energy into the spiritual bodies of the seekers. It empowers you with leadership, radiance, brilliance, and vitality.

Ekam Enlightenment Festival is a seven-day celebration held each year at Ekam that brings people together from more than eighty countries. After the Ekam Enlightenment Festival, when you are back in the world, you will experience a space in your consciousness that turbulence can’t touch.





