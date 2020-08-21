Travelling and exploring new places is now taken up as a hobby or even a profession itself by the young generation which has several well-known benefits. Whether it be improving your own capabilities, making you more confident and creative or even helping you attain self realisation along the way, it does definitely have a positive impact on the way an individual handles themselves, different markets and hurdles that come along in a business.

Rishiraj Singh Sehgal, is a well established Indo-Canadian entrepreneur, currently based in Mumbai, who has been creating waves of success through his hard work and creativity over the years. He is an ardent traveller who firmly believes that travelling itself can have be constructive in one’s day to day activities that could be related to personal or professional life.

Rishiraj has travelled many countries and has been constantly juggling between India and Canada which has helped him imbibe the values, cultures and lifestyle that led him to generate ideas to start his own venture. He started his career at the age of 25 by stepping into the world of hospitality out of passion. In the present time, along with hospitality he has also partnered with various ventures related to Cybersecurity, Nightlife, Luxury & lifestyle.

He is a proud owner of Mumbai’s famous Sardaarji restaurant in Bandra, which has gained immense fame within a short period of time due to its taste and service.

Rishi is also the vice president of Cybernetiv company, an agency that looks into cybersecurity and services.

Travelling makes an individual step out of their comfort zone and witness everything that is enjoyable as well as challenging at the same time. It helps you build a deeper understanding on various cultures and how different societies work which in turn would really benefit a professional to grow in a diversified set up, especially while working internationally.

Travelling improves the ability to adapt, which is a very essential trait that is expected from any individual in a professional arrangement. It also introduces one to new people and helps in making new connections which widens their network which actually can be favourable at some point of time.

Talking about the same, Rishiraj says, ‘’ I have always seen travelling as one of my hobbies ever since I was a kid. Speaking out of my experience, travelling has been a way to enrich my life experiences and has also taught me extremely applicable skills which have been beneficial to me as an entrepreneur and I’m sure every time I travel there would be a new skill I would explore along the way. I have understood myself a little more than before every time I travel. It’s undoubtedly made me more open minded as well as instilled a multi cultural personality in me which has not only made it easier for me to function with the local or global markets but also helped me strategize my path as an entrepreneur.