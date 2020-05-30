Welcome to a world interweaved with astounding opulence, brimming with inconceivable excess, replete with luxurious experiences, and proficient in providing lavish services. Welcome to a world where luxury is the lifestyle. For those who can afford, this world is easily accessible through Luxury Lifestyle Concierge Services, such as Amerald UK, one of the leading companies providing these extraordinary facilities.

Ayman Assi, the founder of Amerald UK, immigrated to London from Lebanon at the age of 20. His initial days were spent working as a Kitchen Porter at one of the local restaurants. For securing better job opportunities, he then switched his job and worked as a Deliveryman and later as a Salesman.

During his time as a Salesman, he honed his networking skills and pondered over different business ideas with his partners until settling for a business that delivered dairy products like strained yoghurt and cheese. Soon, he acknowledged that his true calling laid elsewhere hence he let his partners take over this business.

Observing a lack of restaurants offering Mediterranean cuisine in London, Assi decided to fill this void in this industry by establishing his own restaurant. The restaurant, however, failed to prosper and drowned Assi in a sea of debt. Nevertheless, he found his way to the shore and stood back stronger.

After working as a Valet for some time, he opened his Car Rental Company. In a small matter of time, he accumulated relevant entrepreneurship skills to lay the foundation of what would become one of London’s most coveted Luxury Lifestyle Concierge Services, Amerald UK.

In today’s fast-paced and intricate digital world, companies are vying for attention from consumers by spending a fortune in advertisements and alike. However, quality service triumphs over attention-seeking façade. In this challenging environment, filled with strife, Amerald UK has emerged victorious in setting up a bar of unprecedented services.

The commitment to providing everlasting value to its clientele is the hallmark of Amerald’s services. It has not only brought immense popularity its way but has enabled Assi to expand the company globally. Currently, it is operational in the UK, France, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, and the Netherlands.

Depending on the client’s wish, Amerald’s white-glove service greets you inside the aeroplane soon after landing and escorts you to the car directly under the aeroplane or through the fast track process escorts you to your hotel in a luxury car.

Apart from this, they provide rental private jets, helicopters, closed protection, furnished penthouses, and luxury villas. In a nutshell, they provide an all-access pass to the upper class in search of preferential services in all spheres of entertainment, travel, and commerce.

Additionally, Ayman’s entrepreneurial endeavours include a restaurant, Beit El Zaytoun, offering Lebanese cuisine in West London and an events company, A Events, that organizes music festivals and hosts Middle Eastern singers in London. His latest project will be an online business related to Mediterranean culture that will fulfil people’s needs.

Despite running multiple prospering businesses, he believes the true value lies in balancing work, leisure, and family. His leisure pursuits include travelling, swimming, and biking.