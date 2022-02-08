The couple that is making a distinct mark together on Social Media

In the 21st century, where digitalization has become very common amongst youngsters getting to see new and unique content is one thing everyone desires. Such an Instagram page is run by The Punjabi couple Pushppal Singh Bhatia and Mrs. Ravneet Kaur. The couple runs a page “That couple though” on Instagram. One of the most unique and attractive things about the page is that in the fast-paced world where everything is so self-oriented the couple is running an Instagram page together. One of the main challenges that the couple faces are to constantly work on generating new and fresh ideas so that they could always engage the viewers. Pushppal Singh Bhatia is an entrepreneur and Mrs. Ravneet Kaur is an interior designer which makes their ideas vibrant and attractive to a wide audience. When the couple talked about their previous experiences they agreed that nothing has changed much, but after they have been blessed with a beautiful daughter Sehnoor Kaur in 2017, there has been an added glow in the lives of the parents.

The YouTube Channel of the couple is nearing 80 K, and Instagram has more than 140 K followers.

“That couple though “ Instagram page has always managed to put a smile on the faces of the viewers for the longest time. Whether it is the cute adorable videos of Sehnoor Kaur reacting to her parent’s video, or the travel videos of the couple all the content has got immense love from the viewers. Mr . Pushppal Singh and Mrs. Ravneet Kaur have also been featured in several music videos like “ Hadho- Vadh – Pyaar”, “ Cha – Chadhey” and “Maanve” by Janmeet Singh.

In the rat race, where everyone is in constant competition to do better, the couple has very simple plans. They don’t intend to post daily content just for the sake of gaining followers. They have a very simple aim of primarily helping all other couples and also bringing smiles to the faces of the viewer with their positive content. In India, where “Love is the essence of living” the couple makes diverse videos in traveling, home tours, and most importantly comedy content that makes the viewers happy in their stressful lives. When we enquired about the changes that the couple would love to bring in, Ravneet had to say that she would be posting more cooking videos and content. It would not only have delicious recipes but these videos would send the viewers positivity. The main aim of the couple is to have a beautiful family that they can share all the positivity, love, and happiness. The couple would also look forward to getting a silver button in the upcoming days. The best thing about their channel is they try to represent a wide variety of interests – Like family lives, travel, and comedy videos. The Instagram channel has several videos of their tours, and the reels of the couple are much loved and appreciated in their Instagram channel. Pushppal Singh and Ravneet Kaur are some of the most famous couples in Punjab, and their journey from being a very regular couple to a popular couple while spreading positivity and happiness is commendable.