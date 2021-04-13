Professional boxing has become very popular in India in recent years and one name to watch out for is Rajeeth Singh Sethi.

Rajeeth is an up and coming name in the boxing scene and already has a lot of feathers in his cap. He comes from a boxing background with his uncle being a former national level pro boxer as well.

His motivation came from his uncle and from watching the likes of Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali ever since he was a kid. Rajeeth has won a lot of championships in the 75kg weight category in Andhra Pradesh.

He has won 12 fights which include the school games state championship for which he won the Gold medal, district championship where he again won gold. He also participated in the national games in 2013 and the Telangana state championship in 2016. He also won the gold medal in the international championship held in Malaysia in 2019 October.

As of now, he is recovering from past injuries while still following his training regime. Talking about the same, he shares, “Boxing is a sport that requires a lot of resilience, one is bound to get hurt and if you don’t take proper care of yourself and rest when it’s needed, it could harm you and your career.”

Rajeeth aims to win a title in the future. His immediate goal is to win a world championship title in the middleweight division and to box on an international scale.