Global business leader Shawn Vij says in his new book Moral Fiber – A Practical Guide to Living Our Values, companies that anchor on a higher purpose achieve greater results.

Companies are made up of people – diverse people that serve a diverse set of customers and communities. As Jamsetji Tata, founder of Tata Group once said, “The community is not just another stakeholder in the business but in fact the very purpose of its existence.” Companies are taking a strong position and acting on their core values which come from listening to the collective voice of their diverse set of employees, customers, and communities.

As Vij clearly states, “It is about ‘being’ a conscious business that raises the overall human condition.” It is not about philanthropy, charity, or corporate social responsibility but rather about always being a conscious business. It’s about each of us doing the right thing always.

We all have choices and it is upon employees, customers, and communities to help reclaim and re-discover these values. We do this by starting both at work and at home, reminding each other of the simple acts of human kindness, respect, fairness, and inclusion.

Shawn Vij is an accomplished business leader who has over 25 years of Industry and Consulting experience. He has worked in various leadership positions for Ford Motor Company, Ernst & Young, VISA, Deloitte Consulting, Microsoft, and Intel Corporation. He holds an MBA from Purdue University; MS in Engineering from the University of Michigan and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan Technological University. Shawn was raised in the US Midwest and now resides in the Pacific Northwest.

