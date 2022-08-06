Asma Gulzar: The Face of Indian Fashion Designing*

Asma Gulzar and her label Aida Couture have been a staple in Bollywood celebrities’ wardrobes for more than a decade. Since her debut collection launch in 2008, Asma has worked with celebrities like Malaika Arora, Nushrat Barucha, Debolina and Pooja Batra.

Her designs have left a mark among A-listers and are the flag bearers of Indo-fusion fashion on the international stage. Asma Gulzar has always aimed to bring the finesse of Indian artistry and fashion to the forefront and in her long illustrious career she has made this vision her signature.

Aida Couture designs can be instantly identified because of their distinct style – Indian designs with a global contemporary flare carved onto lush fabrics. Asma cheekily describes her vision to be, “A dreamy fairytale crossed with the big Indian weddings.”.

And just like how us Indians go all out with our traditional wear, Asma Gulzar too has never shied away from exploring different styles and pushing the boundaries of fashion.

Asma Gulzar came onto the designing scene in 2003 while pursuing her graduation from NIFT and took the industry by a storm with her fresh takes and zeal for fashion. Since going independent in 2008 she has garnered praise and accolades from all over the world and has found a place in some of the most exclusive boutiques.

She holds a British Parliament award, Stardust Global Indian Icon Award and a Beingshe Universe Award among many others.

The glitz and glamor of the fashion industry has never been able to blind Asma, who is always focused on her work as a designer and telling a story through fabrics. Her attention to detail, and understanding of Indian craftsmanship has produced some of the greatest designs in this country and have become the golden standard for Indian fashion on an international stage.

Asma says, “The connection we have with our roots is very strong and when I started I didn’t realise that so many people would identify with them. It is always humbling to see appreciation for my work and bonding with people over it.”.

Her new collection Malak will be unveiled soon and will be available in her flagship New Delhi store, and in stores across New Delhi and Dubai.





