Delhi based producer and director of Brands Impact, one of the top branding agencies in India, Amol Monga has announced the launch of a unique chat show “Being Candid” with 2002 Femina Miss India Pageant winner, successful Bollywood Actress and fearless Reality Shows Judge, Neha Dhupia.

Brands Impact ‘Being Candid’ is a 16 episode YouTube series that aims to bring forward the real-life experiences of industry experts through an exclusive one-on-one video chat session with Neha Dhupia.

Speaking on the occasion, Amol Monga, Director, Brands Impact, said, “With the outbreak of Covid 19, our lives came to a sudden standstill. This has worried almost each one of us at some level and we all had to bring a lot of changes in our lifestyle. Keeping in mind the current scenario, we as an organization wish to bring some cheer to the people. Taking this thought forward, we created this show with an intention to bring back positivity with the help of stars that Indian audiences love and look up to for inspiration.”

Amol Monga is a seasoned entrepreneur, producer and director and has conceptualized and produced many chat shows for national television. Some of his critically acclaimed shows include “Zameen Se FalakTak” hosted by Shekhar Suman, “Safar Kamyabi Ka” with Aman Yatan Verma and “Pratigya Stand for A Cause” with veteran actor Poonam Dhillon.

Speaking on the occasion, Neha Dhupia said, “I congratulate Brands Impact on this initiative. These are testing times for all of us but we need not look at it as a disadvantage. Fact is that this period is also about the ones who are going to sail through. Brands Impact is surely one of those who use even adversity to their advantage. It is my pleasure to be a part of Being Candid and interact with so many interesting people.”

The season 1 of Being Candid will showcase the interactions of Neha Dhupia with 16 experts including the owner of Nail Artistry – Dr Leena S, Renowned Homeopathic Doctor from Bangalore – Dr Sanjay Panicker, famous wedding designer& planner – Ambika Gupta, Delhi based nutritionist and health entrepreneur –Apoorvi Sethi, Film Director& Composer –Dushyant Pratap Singh, Noida based Astrologer – Ritu Singh, Renowned makeup artist from Jammu – Ritika Trehan, and Digital Marketing Expert – Om Thoke among others.

“Adversity can also be turned in to a great opportunity. One just needs to stay positive, carefully analyse options, evaluate risks and take action. During the lockdown period, many of us not just up-scaled their skills but became physically, mentally and professionally stronger than ever before. Being Candid is an honest attempt to bring forward such people and inspire our audiences. All the 16 episodes will be available on our official YouTube channel -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC22WFilviK2uSdWTOgwtDJA and also our Instagram handle -https://www.instagram.com/brandsimpact/,” added Ankita Singh, Director, Brands Impact.