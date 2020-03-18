Among many other sports in India, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has lately picked up as a popular sport. While cricket still remains the most loved sport in the country, MMA has somehow made its place in the league as one of the most loved sports. The man behind developing MMA in India, or as you can say the pioneer who has set a benchmark with MMA is Alan Fenandes. With an experience of more than 17 years in this field, Alan has not just developed the sport but is also mentoring many of the young MMA enthusiasts in the country.

It was Alan who founded MMA Matrix – a fitness centre in association with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Fenandes believes that Mixed Martial Arts has always kept him motivated to go ahead in life. “I always wanted to provide a platform for the young aspiring MMA fighters in the country. The journey has been a roller coaster ride so far and it is great to see people showing keen interest in the sport,” said Alan. He believes that the sport has excelled by leaps and bounds in the country and every influential personality from different fields is showing the interest in MMA.

Alan in his career has won several recognitions so far. He has been a WKL Asian Kickboxing champion, a 2004 world champion in Abu Pro Kickboxing and MMA undefeated world champion in the Clash of Champions between the years 2005 and 2007. Besides this, he considers Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Donnie Yen and Jet Li as his heroes who inspired him to bring a revolution in India with MMA. “With Tiger Shroff having the same love for the sport, we hope to train the best MMA fighters in India who can represent the country on a global level,” said Fenandes.