Zomato delivery boy falls prey to Chinese Manjha, loses life

The Killer Chinese manjha took yet another life in South East Delhi’s Badarpur area on Sunday night. The latest victim of the manjha is a Zomato delivery boy. According to sources, the incident happened at around midnight when the deceased was out for a delivery.

On his way to deliver an order, the Chinese manjha got stuck to the paddle of the victim’s bike near Tughlakabad Metro Station. As a result, he lost control on his bike and fell off the two-wheeler onto the busy road when a speeding vehicle coming from behind crushed his head and flew away.

Confirming the incident, Isha Pandey, DCP South East, said, “A PCR call was received at 11.56 pm about the incident, stating that the body of a Zomato rider is lying in front of Tughlakabad Metro Station on Delhi-Faridabad Highway. Other calls were also received regarding the accident for the same incident.”

“On the spot, a bike was found in an accidental condition and the body of one, Narendra, 32, was found lying on the road. His head appeared to have been crushed by some unknown vehicle.” she said, adding that some manjha was found stuck in the paddle of his bike.

According to a police official, the body of the deceased was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, where doctors declared him brought dead. After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family of the deceased.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Badarpur police station and investigation is underway. The police are trying to identify the offending vehicle through CCTV footage available at the spot.

A police source said that the deceased, a resident of Vishwakarma Colony, Pul Prahaladpur belonged to Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. He was working as a Zomato delivery boy to support his family financially, which includes his father-mother, his wife, two children and a younger brother.

During preliminary enquiry it was found that the manjha got stuck in the paddle of the deceased’s motorcycle while no manjha was found on any part of the body of the deceased.

According to the police, there is a possibility of the manjha getting stuck to the bike which resulted in Narendra losing his control on the bike and falling on the busy road. A legal action is being initiated against those involved in manjha business.

“NGT has completely banned the production, supply and use of Chinese manjha to save the lives of birds and to avoid life taking incidents. Those who violate the ban can be punished with five-year imprisonment, 1 lakh fine or both,” said DCP Isha Pandey, adding that complaints about any such illegal activity can be made to the police on 112 PCR number.

She further added that strong action is being taken by south east district police to implement NGT’s order and make sure that there is no violation to the order.