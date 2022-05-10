There should be zero tolerance for road accidents: Gadkari

Road safety is a very serious issue and there should be zero tolerance for road accidents, according to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

He stressed on sensitisation of stakeholders for collectively addressing issues regarding Road Safety.

At an event organised by NHAI/MORTH in collaboration with SaveLIFE Foundation (SLF), Gadkari said the government has accorded the highest priority to road safety and set a target of reducing 50 per cent of the road accident deaths by 2024.

He directed senior officials to consider and implement various strategies and solutions put forward by the SaveLIFE Foundation to improve road safety as early as possible.

The minister said action should be taken immediately on black spots.

He said that while taking action, three things must be considered: immediate measures, mid-term action, and long-term action. He said all regional officers and project directors should take a pledge of bringing road accidents to zero.