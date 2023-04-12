Zelenskyy writes to Modi for additional humanitarian supplies to Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he is believed to have briefed the latter on the situation in the war-torn country and sought additional humanitarian supplies, including medicines and medical equipment.

The letter was handed over by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova to Minister of State of External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi here yesterday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Modi and Zelenskyy have spoken over the phone in the past year, but India has refrained from condemning Russia’s invasion and has abstained several times from voting on UN resolutions against Moscow.

The two ministers held discussions on a wide range of bilateral and international issues of mutual interest.

The Ukrainian minister is also understood to have expressed her country’s keenness to be invited to the G20 Summit to be hosted by India in September this year to explain the consequences of the Russian military offensive in the country. However, New Delhi has preferred not to comment on it.

On the issue of Indian medical students, the Ukrainian minister told Lekhi that her country would allow foreign medical students to take the Unified State Qualification Exam in their country of domicile.

She also proposed that rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies.

During a meeting with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the MEA, the Indian official explained to her the medical aid provided by India to Ukraine so far and also informed her that New Delhi would provide school buses etc. to Ukraine.

Dzhaparova highlighted Ukraine’s desire to build a stronger and closer relationship with India.