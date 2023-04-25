YSRTP chief gets conditional bail after a night in jail

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila was granted conditional bail on Wednesday after she spent a night at Chanchalguda women’s prison following her arrest for assaulting police personnel yesterday when they tried to prevent her from holding a protest.

After her release, Sharmila said under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana has been turned into a Taliban state. She claimed she was going alone to submit a representation to the SIT, but the police attacked her without even considering that she was a woman.

She argued as “emotions were running high” she had pushed the male policemen away in self defence. She accused the police of releasing videos selectively. She also downplayed the incident of her mother YS Vijayamma slapping a woman police constable outside the Jubilee Hills police station saying it was in reflex and it should be considered that she is a senior citizen.

Last evening, Sharmila was produced before a local court at Nampally and sent to judicial remand till 8 May. Her lawyer had moved a bail petition yesterday which was heard today. After hearing the arguments and counterarguments the court granted her conditional bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs30,000 and two sureties. She was also asked not to leave the place without informing the police.

The police had charged YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of assaulting a sub-inspector, ramming her vehicle on a police constable injuring him and also abusing police officials. The police had said she did not seek any permission for the protest programme she planned to hold at the office of the SIT probing the TSPSC paper leak case.

She came out of her residence at 10:45 am and sat in her vehicle and when the police personnel tried to stop her she asked the driver to drive causing injury to a policeman. She also slapped a sub inspector and women constables and tried to snatch away his handset and abused them. Her driver too was booked by the police.