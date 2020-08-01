Undaunted by the increase in Covid-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to reopen schools from 5 September and provide the students with masks while tourist spots in the state will be kept open from 15 August onwards.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to prepare for the launch of another welfare scheme for providing uniform, text books and shoes to the students and hoped that the situation will be normal by that time.

The chief minister said the children should be provided with masks they must be taught about how to use them.

Andhra Pradesh has once again reported 10,376 new cases with 1,40,933 positive cases and 75,720 active ones.

So far 1,349 people have succumbed to the virus.

Telangana, too, recorded a new high with 1,986 fresh cases and 62,703 the total positive cases.

Fourteen people died, pushing up the death toll to 519. In order to encourage plasma donors the state government has also decided to pay Rs 5,000 to them as incentives.

The chief minister directed officials to strictly monitor medicines, treatment, food and hygiene in the 138 Covid hospitals in the state.