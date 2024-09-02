Youths protest : Demand fresh merit list of 69k appointed assistant teachers in UP

Agitating youths, demanding a fresh merit list of appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the primary schools in Uttar Pradesh, staged a massive protest in the state capital on Monday.

Police had to use mild force and resort to lathicharge after the protesting youths tried to reach the official residence of Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

A protester reportedly suffered a mild heart attack during the police action and has been admitted to the hospital.

After the Allahabad High Court canceled the selected merit list of Assistant Teacher Recruitment, the candidates are continuously protesting and demanding release of the new list. The candidates say that applicants coming from backward classes should be given their rights and a new list should be released. The candidates have been continuously agitating regarding these demands.

On Monday, while protesting in Lucknow, the candidates attempted to surround the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya when the police stopped them midway.

The protestors clashed with the police, demanding that the new list be released soon and they be given the benefit of reservation.