Youth slits girl’s throat in Telangana

A youth slit the throat of a girl with whom he was in love in Hanamkonda town of Telangana on Friday.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to MGM Hospital in Warangal, where she is said to be in stable condition.

According to authorities, the incident took place in front of the victim’s home in the town’s Subedari police station.

After an argument, the accused, named as Azhar, cut the girl’s throat with a sharp weapon. Neighbors heard her screams and hurried her to the hospital. The girl’s condition was described as “out of danger” because the injury was slight.

The culprit fled after assaulting the girl, prompting police to initiate a manhunt.

The victim arrived in Hanamkonda on Friday morning after a year in Hyderabad, where she had been studying for a competitive exam after completing her MCA. Both the accused and the victim expressed an interest in meeting.

The couple had a quarrel about something, which led to the accused’s attack. The victim was said to be hesitant to share information about the suspect, but authorities identified him as Azhar.

Police were trying to figure out what happened during the incident-causing meeting between the accused and the victim.

(with inputs from IANS)