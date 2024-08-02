Youth held for putting obstacles on railway track in Prayagraj

A youth of Nawabganj area has been arrested by the Railway Police for putting obstacles on railway track for making videos for social media.

The youth kept all the things including petromax, ballast on the railway track. A friend of the youth also made a video of this.

When the video went viral on social media, the railway department came on alert mode. An FIR was registered against the youth in Nawabganj police station. The police arrested him on Thursday.

The youth has been identified as Gulzar Sheikh of Lal Gopalganj area. Gulzar has a page named Indian Hacker on social media.

Police said since long time,the accused youth was placing something or the other on the railway track, making a video of it and making it viral on social media.

Recently, he placed a bicycle, ballast, Petromax, interlocking brick, soap and then taped the leg of a chicken and stuck it to the rail track before the arrival of Lucknow-Prayagraj Vande Bharat train.

In the video posted by the young man, he has shown Vande Bharat passing over the soap kept on the railway track but the train is not seen passing over bicycle, Petromax, etc.

Northern Railway General Manager Shobhun Chaudhuri, who was in Prayagraj on Thursday, clarified that playing with the lives of hundreds of passengers for cheap popularity will not be allowed.

He said that in this matter a case has been asked to be registered against the youth concerned.

On the other hand, RPF Unchahar also filed a case on Thursday. A few hours after the statement given by the GM, information was received that Nawabganj police has arrested a youth named Gulzar Shaikh.

The investigation so far has revealed that the young man was continuously making similar videos for some time in order to get more views on YouTube. Before this, the young man also made a video by placing balloons, bread, biscuits, spoons etc. on the railway track.

On the other hand, police says that the video is almost a month old. The young man is being interrogated. During interrogation, the accused told that he used to keep all the items on the track before the Vande Bharat train passed.

After the train passed, he used to make a video of these things being shattered and make it viral on social media. Due to which he got a lot of likes and shares.