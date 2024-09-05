Youth Congress march demanding Kerala CM’s resignation turns violent

A march by Youth Congress workers to the Secretariat here on Thursday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, turned violent following allegations made by CPI-M-backed Independent MLA P V Anvar against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and the Chief Minister’s office.

Led by Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil and vice-president Abin Varkey, the protest turned violent as workers attempted to breach barricades. Several activists sustained injuries in the commotion.

The police blocked the activists at the Secretariat’s main gate, where repeated attempts by the protesters to breach the barricades led to the deployment of water cannons. Despite seven rounds of water cannon use, the protesters remained unyielding. The situation further intensified when demonstrators shattered a police shield, prompting police to resort to lathicharge to regain control.

According to reports, police beat youth Congress workers who fell to the ground. Many youth Congress workers sustained injuries in the police action. Youth Congress state vice-president Abin Varkey sustained head injuries in the lathicharge, while Thiruvananthapuram district president Nemom Shajeer suffered an eye injury. Many police personnel were also injured in the clash, including the Cantonment Circle inspector, who sustained hand injuries.

The Youth Congress activists said they will continue their protest demanding action against the Cantonment Sub Inspector who allegedly assaulted Abin Varkey. Varkey claimed that the SI, a DYFI activist, was responsible for the incident. “We knew there would be physical harm for protesting against the Chief Minister and the ADGP. Let them keep beating. We are prepared to endure more,” Abin Varkey said. The Youth Congress activists also alleged that the police acted on instructions from the DYFI and CPI-M leaders.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran, who rushed to the site of the agitation, criticised the police, accusing them of unleashing brutal violence against the Youth Congress workers. “Even if the army comes and fires, this protest will not end here. Don’t try to suppress us by fighting, threatening with weapons, or beating us until we bleed. We will personally confront each police officer standing before us. We will resist. No doubt. Watch out from tomorrow,” Sudhakaran said.