Youth arrested in Assam in a suspected case of child marriage

In the ongoing crackdown on child marriages in Assam, the Assam Police have apprehended one, Phulowar Hussain, following a raid conducted on the basis of a tip-off on a case of child marriage in the Kalapani police station area of the South Salmara-Mankachar district of the state.

Hussain, son of Abdul Azad from Jordanga village, allegedly married a 13-year-old girl from Chirakhowa village in South Salmara-Mankachar three years ago. The police took him into custody for violating the laws prohibiting underage marriages. Subsequently, he was presented in the Hatshingimari Court. Following legal procedures, he was remanded in Dhubri district Jail.

Concurrently, the All Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU) orchestrated a robust motorcycle rally in Gossaigaon to combat the prevalent social evils in the state. The rally, led by AAMSU President Rezaul Karim Sarkar, witnessed a huge turnout of a thousand motorcycles.

Advertisement

While the focus was primarily on child marriages, the rally also aimed at raising awareness about other societal evils such as substance abuse, alcoholism, and child labour. The initiative sought to educate the public and address the pressing concerns in Assam, signaling a concerted effort toward societal betterment.