Youth Aged 18-22 Most Vulnerable to Online Radicalisation in Kashmir: SIA

The youth in the age category of 18-22 years are most prone to the online radicalisation in the valley, the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) has stated. The revelation came during the ongoing raids being conducted in Kashmir to bust the sleeper cell modules in the valley.

On Saturday, the SIA conducted raids at 11 locations across central and North Kashmir. In a statement issued today, the SIA stated that these raids were conducted in connection with the investigation of case FIR No. 01/2025 U/S 13, 17, 18, 18-B, 38, 39 UA(P) Act of P/S CI/SIA Kashmir. The competent court has authorized these searches which are being conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrates.

Advertisement

During the raids, substantial incriminating materials have been seized and the suspects have been rounded up for further questioning. Preliminary investigation has clearly brought out that these terror associates are actively engaged in terrorist conspiracy, propagating and furthering anti-India narratives aimed not only at challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India but also at inciting disaffection, public disorder, and communal hatred, the statement read.

Advertisement

The statement further highlighted that most of the individuals under the SIA’s scrutiny for involvement in online radicalisation fall within the vulnerable and impressionable age group of 18 to 22 years.

In this context, the role of teachers, parents, and peers becomes crucial. While constant monitoring may not always be possible, they should remain alert to the online activities of young individuals and offer timely guidance if any concerning behavior is noticed, it added further.

If necessary, the matter should be reported to local police authorities to ensure that such youth receive appropriate intervention and counselling, the SIA urged the public.