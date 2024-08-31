‘Your daughter stands with you’: Olympian Vinesh Phogat joins protesting farmers at Shambhu border

Star Indian wrestler and Olympian Vinesh Phogat voiced her support for the agitating farmers and urged the government to address their demands as the agitation entered its 200th day on Saturday.

Phogat, who was felicitated by farmer leaders at the protest site near Shambhu Border, expressed her solidarity with the farmers’ struggle.

During her visit, Phogat stated, “Your agitation completes 200 days today. I pray to God that you get what you have come here for – your right, for justice…Your daughter stands with you. I also urge the Government. We too are citizens of this country, if we raise our voices it is not political every time…You should hear them…What they are demanding is not unlawful.”

Phogat, who has recently been embroiled in a controversy over her shocking disqualification from the Olympics wrestling final, stressed on the importance of focusing on the farmers’ plight.

“If you can, focus more on farmers’ struggle today. I don’t want the focus on me. I will call you and speak about it when it is the day…” she said when asked about her disqualification from the Paris Olympics.

When questioned about the possibility of contesting the Haryana elections if offered a ticket by Congress, Phogat firmly declined to engage in political discussions and asked reporters to stick to the issues of farmers.

“I will not speak on this, I will not talk about politics. I have come to my family. If you talk about this, you would waste their struggle and fight. The focus is not on me today. The focus should be on the farmers, I request this. I am an athlete, I belong to the entire country. I have nothing to do with which state is going to the polls. All I know is that my country is suffering, farmers are in trouble. Their issues should be resolved and it should be the first priority of the Government to resolve this.”

Phogat further added that the farmers have been sitting here for the 200 days and that it was painful to see.

The comments highlight her commitment to the farmers’ cause, stressing the significance of their issues in the broader national context. She added, “It has been 200 days since they are sitting here. It is painful to see this. All of them are citizens of this country.

“Farmers run the country. Nothing is possible without them, not even athletes – if they don’t feed us, we won’t be able to compete. Many a time we are helpless and can’t do anything, we represent the country at such big levels but we can’t do anything for our family even when we see them sad,” she said, urging the government to listen to their demands.

“The country won’t progress, if people sit on streets like this…,” the wrestler added.