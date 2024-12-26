Young woman fatally stabbed by alleged lover in Guwahati, suspect arrested after attempted suicide

In a shocking incident, a young woman succumbed to her injuries on Thursday after being brutally stabbed by her alleged lover in the heart of Guwahati. The attack, captured on CCTV, has sent shockwaves through the city and raised concerns about public safety.

The tragedy unfolded early in the morning when Mousumi Gogoi, waiting outside her rented accommodation for a bike-taxi, was approached by Bhupen Das, who was driving a car.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses and CCTV footage reveal that Das attacked her with a knife before fleeing the scene. Severely injured, Gogoi was immediately rushed to the hospital but could not survive.

Advertisement

This horrific act follows earlier warnings by Gogoi, who had reportedly filed a complaint at the Pan Bazar Police Station, expressing fears for her life.

In her complaint, she alleged that Das had been threatening her with dire consequences. Despite her plea for protection, the tragic attack could not be averted.

The Assam Police apprehended Das near a housing complex in Guwahati.

Initial reports suggest that he attempted suicide by stabbing himself before being arrested.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh confirmed the arrest and stated that Das is currently receiving medical treatment under police custody.

Further investigation has revealed that Bhupen Das, a cab driver by profession, was married and had two children. Authorities are delving into the circumstances leading to the attack, including the motive behind the violent act.

The incident has heightened concerns about the increasing number of violent crimes in Guwahati.

Addressing the issue on social media, DGP GP Singh assured the public that the case is being thoroughly investigated and that justice will be served. The police are also scrutinising the CCTV footage and other evidence to build a strong case against the suspect.