Young scientists showcase talent at Springdales School; Dhaula Kuan

Springdales School, DhaulaKuan held the 17th Dr. A K Saha Memorial Young Scientist Experimental Project Inter-School Contest on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The project was initiated by two alumni of the school, Dr. Abhijit Saha and Dr. Prasenjit Saha in the memory of their late father, Dr. A K Saha, former scientist, National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi.

The annual event aims at encouraging research, observation and experimentation and a spirit of curiosity and innovation amongst the budding scientists besides providing them a platform to address environmental, economic and social challenges to build a better future shaped and shared by all.

The theme of this year’s contest was “Science, Society and Environment: Building Sustainable Communities”.

The event was presided over by Er. Anuj Sinha, former director, Vigyan Prasar, now head and advisor, Science Communication Division, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Welcoming the guests, Mrs. Ritu Madan, Principal, Springdales School, DhaulaKuan impressed upon the students that the most important issue to be addressed by science today is to bring the human nature back to humans and use the knowledge of science with conscience to make this earth a better place to live in.

The investigatory projects were adjudged by eminent scientists, Dr. Manju Rahi ICMR, New Delhi, Dr. VedVati Singh, Department of Chemistry, IIT, New Delhi and Dr. Ramesh Golla, DSIR, Ministry of Science & Technology, New Delhi.

The winner of Science Quiz was Birla Vidya Niketan. The Second Position was bagged by Springdales School, DhaulaKuan.

The winner of Investigatory Project was Springdales School, DhaulaKuan. Second Position was bagged by Birla VidyaNiketan.

The Overall Trophy was bagged by Birla Vidya Niketan. Springdales School, DhaulaKuan received. The Runners-up Trophy was given to Springdales School, Pusa Road as the host school did not compete for the Trophy.

Congratulating the young scientists for presenting innovative ideas, Er. Anuj Sinha, the chief guest for the occasion, commended the participants for addressing solutions to UN Sustainable Development Goals in an endeavour to build sustainable communities. Er. Sinha advised them to carry forward their experiments to further stages and turn SDGs into a reality.