You lived up to country’s hopes: PM to Paris para-Champions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told the country’s Paris Paralympic Games champions that they had lived up to the expectations of countrymen who had wished them all success when they left for the Games.

In an interaction with the champions, he told them they knew the country wanted them to perform and therefore they gave their best in the games. The champions shared with the Prime Minister how they were trained and played to win the medals.

Mr Modi said they must have faced difficulties in their personal lives as they had some or the other physical shortcoming. But God had endowed them with some qualities to overcome the difficulties.

He said the sportspersons must have themselves found ways to overcome the shortcomings. They must have heard some people making light of their physical shortcomings also.

The Prime Minister said the sportspersons had developed a resilient character and defeat or victory did not trouble them much. “I see that victory or defeat in sports has no effect on your mind, this is a very big thing,” Mr Modi said.

Often, a person who loses in a game, and does not get a medal, he feels he has lost something for ever.

“None of you feels that burden, this is a very big achievement of life and this gives you the strength to move forward. And that is why I want more people to come to sports, more medals will come, that is a good thing, it should happen,” the Prime Minister said.

Seeing their achievements, Mr Modi said, he wanted people in the country to change their attitude towards persons with disabilities. They should not look at them with pity but with respect.

“We do not want pity, look at them with respect. We are not less than you in any way, we want respect,” the Prime Minister said.

This is the culture that should prevail in the country, the Prime Minister said. “I have to create this spirit in my Divyang brothers and sisters as well. Whether they play or not is a different matter, they should not feel disappointed in any manner,” he said.

Mr Modi said that for him, the efforts and achievements of players with some disabilities is more praiseworthy. “Your labour will not go waste, I assure you,” he said.

He said a new environment now prevails in the society for all Divyangs (persons with disabilities). Systems are also developing. Everyone wants to help them. People say “they are standing, I should stand up and make them sit.” Mr Modi said the champion-sportspersons’ achievements contributed to the change in public attitudes.

“You are not just bringing medals, you are changing the whole environment. You are creating a belief in the mind of every Divyang that we are no less. And I believe that we have to do this thing in the same form,” the Prime Minister said.

He said nowadays the number of medals is counted. But the big change is that in this country of 140 crores, people assert that they are not only going to play, but they will play to win.

“I am not just a participant; I am a performer, this attitude becomes the strength of this country. And you are providing energy to that assertion,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr Modi said he saw in the champions a confidence that they are determined to win in the next Olympics. “I can read this from your eyes, I can see the confidence that is inside you,” the Prime Minister said.