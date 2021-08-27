Yogi’s ‘Mission Shakti’ 3.0 to help women learn about urban devp

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is now adding various new aspects to the third phase of ‘Mission Shakti’ that was launched on August 21.

According to the government spokesman, the state Urban Development Department will organize awareness campaigns among women at their workplace including in private institutions, business establishments, banking institutions, hospitals, and various offices.

Women employees of the Urban Development Department, women councilors, and councilors of municipal corporations have been given special responsibility for this.

Awareness programs will be organized to sensitize women about waste management, home composting from organic waste, and stop the use of plastic. Not only this, but now women will also play a decisive role in cleaning their respective cities.

In the third phase of Mission Shakti, seminars will be organized at the ward level of women councilors and women employees in municipal corporations, municipalities, and social workers of the city.

Apart from this, the skill training will be given by the department to make women self-reliant. A special campaign will also be launched for the prevention of communicable diseases and meningitis.

Formation of Self-Help Groups and employment training is also on the cards through DUDA under Mission Shakti in skill up-gradation slums.