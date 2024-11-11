Yogi’s fate as CM will be sealed after Maharashtra polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said the alleged negative politics the BJP is indulging in reflects its nervousness about the convergence of PDA (pichhda, Dalits, and Alpsankhyak).

On the fate of Yogi Adityanath, he said going by a decision taken in Delhi his post would be in jeopardy after the Maharashtra elections. This is the reason for the frustration of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Addressing a public meeting on Monday in support of party candidate Mohammad Rizwan for the Kundarki assembly by-election, the SP chief told the public that it is the right time to teach a lesson to the BJP.

In a scathing attack on the ruling party, he said it has miserably failed to fulfill the promises made to the people. The law and order situation in the state has deteriorated while said unemployment under the BJP rule is at its peak.

The SP chief accused the BJP government of irregularities in the examination system and reservation rendering the future of Dalits, tribals, and other backward classes in the dark. The public distribution system is in shambles, and the safety and dignity of women have been compromised.

Claiming that the police were empowered during the Samajwadi Party rule, he said in contrast, the BJP government is trying to win elections only on the strength of the stick (fear-mongering).

Accusing the BJP of deviousness and destructive mindset, which he said, is reflected in their (the BJP leaders’) statements, he appealed to the public to vote it out. He told them to remain steadfastly committed to the mission in the run-up to the elections and continue voting and monitoring until they get proof of the victory against the saffron party.

He alleged that elections were delayed because the BJP was not doubtful about the public support in its favour.

The SP president said this time around the youth have made up their mind to leave the BJP. The elections are crucial as the ruling party is fighting it with its back to the wall, nervous and scared as its support base is dwindling. This is the reason why the police and administration are trying hard to manipulate the election process.

Alleging irregularities in the voter list, he instructed the SP workers to monitor the list while keeping its photocopy ready in case someone’s name is removed from the voter list.

If any officer tried to steal votes, Akhilesh Yadav said his party would send him to jail. He appealed to the public to keep video and photo records of every incident so that action could be taken against the culprits on the basis of such evidence.

He said the BJP had hatched new conspiracies to harass SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan in Rampur.