A helicopter carrying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had to make an emergency landing at the police lines here, minutes after take-off.

According to the sources, the chopper was brought back to the base as a precautionary measure after a reported bird hit.

The Chief Minister, who is in Varanasi, is now going to the airport by road and will return to Lucknow by a state aircraft.

Further details were awaited