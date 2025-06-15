Yogiji’s reign brings transformative era in UP: Amit Shah

In a historic ceremony held here on Sunday, appointment letters were distributed to 60,244 newly-selected police personnel by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ensuring a transparent and inclusive recruitment process.

In his address, Amit Shah lauded the Yogi government for transforming police recruitment in Uttar Pradesh into a model of fairness and merit. He noted that the recruitment drive had set a new benchmark by providing equal opportunities to candidates from every caste, district, and tehsil.

Advertisement

Shah emphasised that the process was free from any monetary demands, recommendations, or caste-based discrimination—highlighting its complete transparency and merit-based selection criteria.

Advertisement

Describing the Uttar Pradesh Police as the largest police force in the country, Amit Shah said the inclusion of 60,244 young recruits marked a proud and transformative moment. He called it one of the most auspicious days in the lives of the newly appointed personnel.

Mr Shah also expressed special appreciation for the participation of over 12,000 women among the recruits, highlighted that the state had ensured complete fulfilment of women’s reservation in police recruitment, an important achievement under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Reflecting on the transformation of Uttar Pradesh since 2017, Amit Shah said the state, once plagued by deteriorating law and order, has witnessed a remarkable turnaround under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership. “Since Independence, the law and order situation in UP was on a downward spiral. But after the formation of the BJP government in 2017, the UP Police has touched new heights,” he said, crediting this transformation to holistic governance, citing progress in key sectors, including industrial development, education, infrastructure, electricity, and drinking water.

He asserted that Uttar Pradesh is no longer the epicentre of riots, but has become a riot-free state. “The era of Goonda Raj is over. The law now prevails, not the diktats of criminals,” he remarked.

Shah encouraged the newly-inducted police personnel to carry forward this legacy of discipline and the rule of law.

Highlighting the integrity of the recruitment process, Amit Shah said, “Not a single one of the 60,244 candidates had to pay even a rupee in bribe. There was no favoritism, no recommendations, and no discrimination—only transparency and merit.”

He credited the use of technology – including surveillance cameras, control rooms, command centers, PCR vans, and over 150 mobile forensic science labs – for ensuring fairness and efficiency.