Yogi watches The Kerala Story with ministers and girl students

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his ministerial colleagues, watched the popular film, ‘The Kerala Story’, here on Friday. A special screening of the film has been organised in association with UFO Cine Media Network.

A large number girl students, women and journalists attended the special screening of the movie.

Chief Minister Yogi was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Minister Suresh Khanna and most of the state ministers and MLAs at the special screening.

Later, the CM tweeted, “Watched the film ‘The Kerala Story’ at a special screening today with honourable members of my cabinet.”

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people associated with this film,” he added.

UP BJP President Bhupendra Chowdhary said it is my personal belief that this is not a film, but a reality of terrorism based on true stories, in which @adah_sharma through her skilful acting has shared the truth with our sisters and daughters.

“The ongoing conspiracy has been exposed very well. I heartily thank Chief Minister Yogi for making this wonderful film tax-free in UP, which is warning our society about terrorist activities through cinema. All the residents of the state are requested to watch this film, so that you can save yourself and your family from being a victim of any misunderstanding,” he said.

The UP government had declared the film tax free in the state.