Yogi sets up SIT to probe Jeeva’s murder: Opposition questions govt’s law & order claim

Even as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high level probe by a special SIT into the daylight murder of dreaded criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva in the court room in Lucknow on Wednesday afternoon, the opposition have questioned the claim on law and order by the BJP government.

On the direction of the CM ,a Special Investigation Team ( SIT) has been constituted to probe into the crime.

The three-member SIT comprises ADG Technical Mohit Agarwal, Joint CP Lucknow Neelabja Chowdhary and IG Ayodhya Praveen Kumar.

The SIT will complete its probe in a week time.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said the murder in Lucknow court depicts the real picture of law and order situation in the state. “There is not even a regular DGP in the state. The work is being run from the officiating DGP. This is the third time that acting DGP has been made,” he added.

Yadav said it seems that the engine of Delhi and Lucknow is colliding. Women are unsafe in Lucknow. Incidents are happening with women in every district.BSP chief Mayawati inca tweet wrote,”

The sensational shootout that took place in the Lucknow court premises today, the open murder is a big challenge for the government in terms of law and order and crime control in UP”.

She said ,”There is a lot of panic among the general public due to such incidents. Government should take strict steps and this is the demand of BSP.”

UP Congress said that the Yogi Adityanath Government , which claims zero tolerance on crime, has proved to be a complete failure in crime control. This government has become a “criminal friendly government”.

Congress Committee president , Brijlal Khabri in a statement said that the case of murder of a criminal in Prayagraj by shooting him in police custody had not even cooled down that today in the court premises of the capital, notorious criminal Sanjeev Jeeva was shot dead in police custody.

Today, the murder in the court is an open challenge to the police and the government in the name of bad law and order situation, he said.