Yogi Sena, not Karni Sena, attacked SP MP’s house in Agra: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that it funded the Agra violence to show that the Rajput society stands with it.

“The so-called Karni Sena, which attacked the house of SP MP Ramji Lal Suman over his remarks on Raja Rana Sanga, is actually a Yogi Sena,” he alleged.

Addressing a press conference after meeting Ramji Lal Suman at his residence in the Sanjay Palace locality here, Akhilesh Yadav said, “This is not the Karni Sena but the Yogi Sena, which is being funded by the government. The way the CM’s supporters waved swords shows they want to intimidate backwards, Dalits, and minorities. Just as Hitler maintained an army to instil fear, this Yogi army is being used to suppress the voice of the people,” he claimed.

The SP president alleged that the Karni Sena targeted the residence of SP Rajya Sabha MP Rajilal Suman to intimidate the PDA.

“The attack on the MP’s residence was not spontaneous — it was part of a well-planned conspiracy. The attackers intended to spill blood and aimed to intimidate Dalits and minorities,” he said.

Extending full support to Ramji Lal Suman, who was sitting beside him, Akhilesh Yadav said, “I firmly stand with Dalit MP Ramji Lal Suman. I too am being threatened — that I would be killed like Phoolan Devi. Who is backing them?”

Strict security arrangements were in place in the Hariparvat Police Station area in view of the SP president’s visit.