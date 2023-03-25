Yogi on his 6th year in office: UP a state of festivals today

As the BJP Government completed the first year of its second term in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released a book on the achievements in the six year of its rule, ‘Chhah Saal-UP Khushhal’ and also unveiled a poster here.

Yogi Adityanath said in the last six years, UP has become a state of festivals, and is no longer known for mafias.

Addressing the people of the state on the occasion, the chief minister conveyed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying under his inspiration and guidance, UP has carved a distinct identity for itself in the country and the world. He also greeted Union home minister, defense minister, road transport highways minister and members of the Union Cabinet, office bearers of Central and state organizations on the occasion.

The chief minister said that the mutual coordination between the government and the organisation contributed to the service of the double-engine government to the masses.

The CM said that UP has come a long way in the last six years, which explains the meaning of absolute majority government and stability. “The BJP government has achieved this through mutually coordinated dialogue in UP. In six years, our government made efforts at every level to implement the action plan for the overall development of UP with the inspiration of the prime minister. The result is in front of everyone. In order to increase the identity of UP as a state with limitless possibilities, we have identified 10 sectors, on which the entire team worked.”

He said, “The same UP, which was known as a state that cannot develop, is today in the race for number one in the implementation of all the flagship schemes of the PM. The infrastructure of UP is being discussed all over the country. There is transparency in provision of jobs for the youth. In the private sector too, efforts are on to create a lot of jobs and employment opportunities. Today, UP is providing annual pension of Rs 12,000 to more than one crore destitute women, old women, and the differently-abled.”

Listing the achievements of the government, CM Yogi said, “Today 14 lakh daughters have benefited from the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana while marriages of 2.25 lakh daughters have taken place under the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme. Women self-help groups are working on a new model. Every malnourished family was linked to the nutrition scheme of the Women and Child Development Department. Their plants are being set up in every block. UP has moved forward as an ideal state in terms of empowerment, honour and self-reliance of women.”

He said the youth is getting employment opportunities and is moving towards economic independence. The work done in MSME sector for self-employment is visible while Vishwakarma Shram Samman is giving a new identity to the handicraftsmen. “We were able to make two crore youth technically competent. UP is the first state in the country, where we have benefited 20 lakh youths from this,” he said.

Among other achievements of his government, Yogi Adityanath mentioned One District One Product (ODOP) that has provided employment to people, Rs 3.5 lakh crore deposited in the accounts of farmers through DBT, the amount of loan waiver for farmers increased to 4 lakh crore. He called these reflection on the priorities of the government, which are villages, the poor, the youth, women and farmers rather than caste, or religion.