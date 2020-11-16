Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Uttarakhand for his two-day tour on Sunday.

Yogi visited Kedarnath and offered prayer at the holy Hindu shrine located in Rudraprayag district. On Monday, he will head to Badrinath. Yogi Adityanath was received at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

After staying for a brief period in Dehradun, Yogi headed for Kedarnath. Trivendra Rawat accompanied the UP Chief Minister to the pilgrimage town.

Yogi Adityanath inspected reconstruction works in Kedarnath.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister provided the UP Chief Minister information about the various projects underway and completed in the pilgrimage centre. Impressed by the reconstruction work, Yogi Adityanath said, “I came to Kedarnath some 11-12 year back. Reconstruction work is going on at war footing here.”

Yogi Adityanath had some plans to come to Badrinath for the foundation stone laying function of a tourist guest house, to be constructed by the UP government.

Yogi received a call from Trivendra Singh Rawat two days back. The Uttarakhand CM requested Yogi to come for the winter closing of the Kedarnath.

The Kedarnath temple will close for winters on Monday.

After attending the portal closing ceremony, Yogi and Trivendra will fly for Badrinath.