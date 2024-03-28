Yogi Model has sparked curiosity in southern Indian states, says Water Woman

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh model is getting increasingly popular in the southern Indian states too, says Shipra Pathak, popularly known as Water Woman, who has covered 3,952 km from Ayodhya to Rameshwaram on foot.

In states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, there is considerable curiosity among the people regarding the Yogi model, she shared here on Thursday.

Pathak says that, “Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, there’s a sense of unparalleled security among the daughters of the state. Not only within our state but across the nation, daughters of Uttar Pradesh have the confidence that their voices would be heard anywhere. This is because Yogi Adityanath has become synonymous with Uttar Pradesh.”

Water Woman Shipra Pathak, India’s first ‘padyatri’ on the Ram Janaki Van Gaman Path from ‘Saryu to Sagar,’ started her journey from Ayodhya on November 27, 2023, and ended it in Rameshwaram on March 11, 2024.

In the course of her journey, she passed through Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and crossed the forests of Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Her route was on the ‘Ram Van Gaman’ as mentioned in the epic Ramayana.

Providing details about her journey, Shipra revealed that alongside her padyatra, a vehicle, bearing the registration number of Uttar Pradesh, carrying water from various rivers, accompanied her. This vehicle served as a symbol of her association with Uttar Pradesh. Everywhere she traveled, people greeted her with joy and enquired whether she hailed from Mr Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh, she said.

Shipra remarked that being associated with Uttar Pradesh has become a source of pride nationwide. “UP and Yogi ji have become inseparable. Wherever I travelled, I was warmly welcomed, and people were delighted to learn that I hailed from Yogi ji’s state. From Ayodhya to Rameshwaram, there was a palpable sense of respect towards Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his decisive leadership,” she observed.

The Water Woman remarked that during her recent ‘Ram-Janaki Vanagaman Yatra’, akin to her previous experiences during the first Narmada Parikrama and Gomti Padyatra, she came across a number of people who were all praise for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Above all,” she noted, “he has transformed Uttar Pradesh into a state that prioritises safeguarding religion and spirituality. Throughout Uttar Pradesh’s developmental journey, there has been a noticeable unanimity across all sections of society on preserving religious traditions and respecting heritage.”

Shipra mentioned that her organisation is spearheading a campaign to address the water crisis through the Panchatattva initiative. She explained that as part of the ‘Ram-Janaki Van Gaman Yatra’, her resolve is to establish Ram-Janaki Van Vatika (garden) across the country. She emphasised that to ensure the protection of medicinal plants, these gardens must be linked with spiritual sites, adding that these will be developed in collaboration with the government and administration.

Expressing optimism, she stated that with the support from the Yogi government, state governments across the country will naturally extend support to the project.

Water Woman Shipra Pathak hails from Dataganj, Budaun in Uttar Pradesh. A social activist, Pathak holds a postgraduate degree in English Literature and has been actively involved in the political sphere. Her late grandmother Santosh Kumari Pathak has served as MLA from Dataganj four times while her maternal grandfather Triveni Sahay Sharma also held the position of MLA from Dataganj.

In the past, Shipra has actively promoted river conservation through various initiatives, including completing the 3600 km circumambulation of rivers Narmada, Mansarovar lake, river Shipra, Saryu Pad Yatra and Braj Chaurasi Kosi Pad Yatra. Her efforts have been recognised with numerous awards and honors.

She is also a prominent motivational speaker who engages with the youth nationwide, raising awareness about issues concerning national interest and environment.