Yogi holds Congress responsible for partition of India

Holding Congress squarely responsible for the partition of India, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that if not for the ‘devious tactics’ tactics of the grand old party India would not have been divided.

In a public address at Dramond Inter College campus here on Tuesday, the chief minister hailed efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for India’s global eminence, calling it a ‘Golden Era’. “The transformative changes are evident across the country in terms of enhanced security, rapid infrastructural development, and the benefits of welfare schemes reaching the underprivileged,” he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed for support for BJP candidates Jitin Prasad in Pilibhit and Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar in Bareilly and extended his warmest wishes to Chaitra Navratri and the Indian New Year.

Reflecting on historical significance, CM Yogi remarked on the unity symbolised by Guru Nanak Dev’s birthplace, which he asserted was jeopardized by past political divisions. However, he praised the Kartarpur Corridor’s establishment, facilitated by PM Modi’s leadership, as a testament to India’s commitment to Sikh heritage and unity.

“Our Prime Minister Modi has initiated the Veer Bal Diwas celebration on December 26th, commemorating the valor of the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh”, he stated. Yogi also underscored the significant sacrifice made by these revered figures to safeguard the Hindu religion and Indian culture.

“Emphasising the importance of honoring their contributions, the Prime Minister dedicated December 26th to commemorate their bravery. This initiative has garnered nationwide attention, with events marking the occasion taking place across the country today.

The chief minister described the timely payment of sugarcane prices to the farmers as a significant improvement in the agricultural sector.

Noting Pilibhit’s dual reputation for agriculture and artistic heritage, the CM emphasized sugarcane farmers’ crucial role in delivering the region’s sweetness to the nation and beyond. “Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, efforts have been made to ensure farmers receive their dues promptly, a departure from the prolonged delays they previously faced. This development signifies a positive step towards redressing long-standing grievances of sugarcane farmers,” he remarked.

The chief minister emphasized the transformative impact of responsible voting, cautioning against the dire consequences of misplaced ballots.

Drawing attention to the successful construction of the Ramlala temple in Ayodhya, the CM attributed this milestone to Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and vision. Urging support for BJP candidates, the CM underscored PM Modi’s commitment to realizing the vision of a developed India.

Reflecting on the past decade, the CM highlighted the tangible changes witnessed across the nation, emphasizing the pivotal role of individual votes in shaping the country’s trajectory.

He warned against the potential ramifications of entrusting wrong governance, citing issues ranging from national security concerns to the plight of farmers.

The chief minister highlighted India’s transformation from a nation trailing behind to emerging as a global powerhouse. Reflecting on the pivotal role of voters in the 2014 and 2019 elections, the CM attributed India’s progress to the public’s faith in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

Emphasising the ongoing metamorphosis of the nation, the CM urged citizens to rally behind the slogan ‘Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar,’ ‘Abki Baar 400 Par’. Encouraging active participation in the electoral process, the CM called upon individuals to vote within three hours of polling and mobilise fellow voters.