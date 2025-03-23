Yogi govt’s 8th anniversary celebration begins today

The ruling BJP will begin celebrating the achievements of the Uttar Pradesh government’s eight years from Monday.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the BJP government will showcase its zero-tolerance policy on crime, welfare schemes for villages, the poor, farmers, women, and youth as well as its commitment to Antyodaya and Indian cultural Jayaghosh. The celebrations will continue until April 14.

Party officials here on Sunday said that the BJP will hold mass media interactions with the people and highlight the achievements of the state government over the past eight years through various programmes from March 24 to April 14.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a press conference in Lucknow on Monday to highlight the state government’s achievements.

BJP’s state convener and campaign general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said the party will reach out to the people with its message of ‘Eight years of Utkarsh-BJP government in Uttar Pradesh’ and highlight the state government’s achievements through various mediums.

Shukla said that district-level beneficiary fairs will be organised as part of the campaign. Through door-to-door outreach, efforts will be made to inform people about government schemes and decisions. Development seminars will also be held at each assembly level to discuss the state’s eight-year development journey.

“Yuva Morcha will conduct bike rallies to highlight major government projects in the district. At the district level, the government’s achievements over the past eight years will be communicated through conferences, while Mahila Morcha will engage with women at the Gram Sabha level.”

To conclude the campaign on April 14, Babasaheb’s statue will be garlanded on Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti, and sanitation programmes will be organised at the booth level. Besides, discussions will be held on the BJP government’s efforts towards social justice and social harmony.