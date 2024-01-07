Yogi govt urges residents to light ‘Ram Jyoti’ in every house in UP on Jan 22; Bhar Yatra from Janakpur in Nepal reaches Ayodhya.

In line with preparations for the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to celebrate Deepotsav across Uttar Pradesh on January 22.

However, it will be different from the Deepotsav held in Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali (festival of lights) where earthen lamps are lit on the banks of Saryu River. Instead, the government is urging residents to light ‘Ram Jyoti’ in every household.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has named this Deepotsav as ‘Ram Jyoti’ and now the Yogi government has pledged to light this Ram Jyoti in every house in the state, along with all the religious places in the state.

In this gesture, everything — like lamps and oil — will belong to the people of the state, demonstrating their immense faith in Lord Ram, Adityanath said.

The Yogi government is putting in efforts to make this programme historic in the entire state. Starting on January 14, various cultural programmes will begin across the state, including Ayodhya, involving Ramayana recitations, Ram Leela, and a series of classical music performances.

In a discussion held on Saturday at the Tourism Bhawan in Lucknow, Principal Secretary Mukesh Meshram informed that Deepotsav will be celebrated across the country on January 22. People in Uttar Pradesh will also be encouraged to celebrate the same, he added.

“Our effort is to organise Deepotsav at all the mythological and historical places in the state. People will also be encouraged to light lamps at their homes”, he stated.

He further mentioned that this event will not be like the Deepotsav programme held before Diwali, but will be bigger than that. The occasion will be celebrated in every home like a festival. The Tourism and Culture Department is appealing to all residents to light ‘Ram Jyoti’ in their homes. ”This is a historic occasion. We are hoping that more people will actively participate beyond our expectations”, he remarked.

State Tourism Secretary Mukesh Meshram revealed that for cultural programmes starting from January 14 in Ayodhya, artists associated with various forms such as classical music, singing, and instrumental music have been invited from all over the country. These artists will continuously showcase their performances for 70 consecutive days at various locations in Ayodhya. At least 4,000 to 5,000 artists will stay in Ayodhya for this duration, and ‘kala gram’ (art village) is being established for their accommodation. A provision of Rs 100 crore has been made by the government in the supplementary budget for these programmes in the entire state.

Meanwhile, Janakpur, renowned as the maternal home of Mother Sita and the ‘in-laws’ of Lord Shri Ram, is also making significant contribution.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) orchestrated a Bhar (Sanesh) Yatra from Janakpur city in Nepal to Ayodhya, which reached the temple city on Saturday evening. These devotees carried a consignment of over 3,000 special gifts for Shri Ram and Mata Janaki, comprising various offerings such as money, clothes, fruits, sweets, and precious metals like gold and silver. The VHP-organised yatra received a warm welcome from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya.

The yatra, originating from the Janakpur Dham Ramjanaki Temple in Nepal, arrived at Karsevakpuram, with a convoy of approximately three dozen vehicles. Among the participants were over 500 devotees of Ramlala’s ‘in-laws’, who brought along more than 3000 gifts, encompassing fruits, sweets, gold, silver, and other items.

These devotees, expressing gratitude, remarked that it was their good fortune to witness the construction of the birthplace of their son-in-law, the king, and eagerly await Sri Ram’s enthronement on January 22.

The General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Karsevakpuram extended a warm welcome to the devotees and graciously accepted the gifts brought for Shri Ram-Janaki. He emphasised the profound spiritual connection between Nepal and India, describing it as a relationship rooted in the soul, transcending time.

He noted that this enduring bond dates back to the ‘Tretayuga’, underscoring its significance from ancient as well as historical perspective. Expressing gratitude, he conveyed that receiving such gifts was indeed a fortunate and meaningful occurrence.

On the occasion, Mayor Mahant Girish Pati Tripathi welcomed all the people coming from Janakpur Dham and said, “We, residents of Ayodhya always hold great respect for the people of Janakpur as they are relatives of Mata Janaki. On such an occasion, when Lord Shri Ram’s idol is placed in a grand temple after 500 years of struggle, any gift arriving from the in-laws’ side becomes truly priceless.”