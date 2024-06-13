Yogi govt to organise ‘Saas, Beta, and Bahu Sammelan’ for family planning in UP

The second phase of Population Stabilization Fortnight, focusing on community mobilisation, is set to begin on June 27 and will continue till July 10.

During this period, the Yogi Adityanath government will organise various activities, such as ‘Sarathi Vahan’ and ‘Saas-Beta-Bahu Sammelan,’ to raise public awareness about the importance of family planning. Following this, the third phase of the programme will be observed from July 11 to 24.

The first phase of Population Stabilization Fortnight began on June 1 and will run until June 20. During this period, preparations are underway to motivate targeted couples and effectively implement various activities.

The programme will include consultations on various family planning methods and family planning facilities will be made available at all health units for the eligible and willing beneficiaries.

The Health Department is continuously working to accelerate family welfare programs and achieve population stabilisation.

World Population Day, celebrated annually on July 11, aims to increase societal awareness about population stabilisation. In this context, Principal Secretary of Medical, Health, and Family Welfare Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma has issued a letter with necessary guidelines to all District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers in the state.

Dr Pinky Jovel, Mission Director of the National Health Mission stated here on Thursday that the Population Fortnight was celebrated annually with active participation from officials, health workers, and the community.

Numerous family welfare programmes are also conducted during this time. These efforts have led to a decrease in the state’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR), as evidenced by the National Family Health Survey. According to NFHS-5 (2019-20), the TFR is 2.4, down from 2.7 in NFHS-4 (2015-16).

Efforts include capacity building for service providers, ensuring facilities and fostering coordination between various departments.

This year’s slogan for Population Fortnight is ‘Viksit Bharat ki Nayi Pehchan, Parivar Niyojan Har Dampati Ki Shaan’ and the theme is ‘Right time and gap of pregnancy for the health of mother and child’.

Dr. Suryansh Ojha, General Manager of the Family Welfare Program, emphasised that the program is focused on encouraging the community to adopt modern family planning methods, training health workers, and enhancing the Family Planning Logistic Management Information System (FPLMIS) portal.

This portal is crucial in inspecting and managing family planning materials and resources at all levels.

To ensure the smooth operation of the family welfare programme in districts, it has been decided that counselors from other programmes will be trained and equipped to take on these responsibilities in areas which don’t have a dedicated family planning counselor.

Temporary family planning methods include the quarterly contraceptive injection Antara, the weekly contraceptive pill Chhaya, postpartum intrauterine contraceptive devices (PPIUCD), post-abortion intrauterine contraceptive devices (PAIUCD), Copper T, Mala-N, emergency contraceptive pills (ECP), and condoms.