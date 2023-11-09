Yogi govt to conduct ‘Clean Diwali, Shubh Diwali’ campaign in UP

In view of the coming festivals, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has started the ‘Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali’ campaign in the state in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under this campaign, a pledge has been taken to ensure complete cleanliness during the festivals.

In this sequence, on behalf of the State Mission Director of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), a standard operating procedure has been issued to all the Municipal Commissioners to implement various activities like the Clean Diwali Signature Campaign, Swachh Diwali Drives, RRR Centres, Swachh Tyohar, Swachh Sarathi Club and campaigns against banned plastic products to maintain cleanliness across the state during the coming festivals.

Signature Campaign: Before and during Diwali, a signature campaign will be conducted in all public places (government offices, markets, educational institutions and others) to support a clean Diwali. Additionally, citizens will be encouraged to visit “mygov.in” to obtain certificates by pledging their support.

Swachh Diwali Reels: All civic bodies will create short video reels lasting 30 to 60 seconds promoting cleanliness with innovative ideas on the occasion of Diwali and post them on their social media pages.

RRR Centres: These centres, present in all civic bodies, will be used during the Swachh Diwali campaign. They will promote the 3R concept (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) and create awareness among citizens about cleanliness at home and in their surroundings.

Swachh Tyohar: To celebrate the coming festivals, single-use plastic will be banned, and use of alternatives like jute bags and cloth bags will be encouraged. On the occasion of Dhanteras, civic bodies will promote the use of local products under the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign. Additionally, they will use LED vans and smart hoardings to broadcast audio and video messages related to cleanliness for ‘Swachh Diwali’ celebrations. ‘Jal Diwali’ programmes have also been planned in 31 civic bodies from November 7 to 9.

Swachh Sarathi Club: In schools, colleges and universities, various events like rangoli competitions, debates, art competitions and more will be organized to raise awareness about the ‘Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali’ campaign. Under this campaign, use of products made from recycled materials will be encouraged by organizing exhibitions at the civic level. Schools, colleges and university campuses will have twin bins for disposal of garbage, including a green bin for wet waste and blue for dry waste. Students will be educated about waste segregation. Competitions for cleanliness will also be held, and those who perform well will be recognized and honoured.

Furthermore, a special campaign will be run in the state to enforce a ban on plastic products like plastic carry bags as well as disposable cups, glasses, plates, etc. made of plastic or thermocol. The coming festivals will be celebrated as ‘Zero Plastic Events’ and ‘Zero Waste Events’. It will be ensured that banned plastic and thermocol products are not used, and separate bins for waste disposal are provided. Moreover, citizens will be educated about the harm caused by the use of plastic products and plastic bags.

On the occasion of coming festivals, cleanliness campaigns will be carried out at railway stations, bus stands and other public places to ensure cleanliness. Messages related to cleanliness will be displayed at bus stands and railway stations.

Additionally, beautification and maintenance, along with cleanliness in the state, will be ensured at all intersections of civic bodies. Messages related to cleanliness will be advertised on the walls of public toilets.

Moreover, a special campaign for cleaning the ghats will be conducted on the occasion of Diwali and Chhath Puja. In this regard, a state-level Swachh Ghat competition will also be organized in which the civic bodies doing excellent work will be honoured. Awareness will be raised among sanitation workers, police personnel and others to maintain cleanliness. Protective gear and masks will also be distributed among sanitation workers.