Yogi for boosting farmers income by integrating agriculture with entrepreneurship

In the past decade, significant efforts have been made across the country to free farmers from the burden of high-interest loans and guide them toward self-reliance. However, there is still room for improvement, remarked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday at the inauguration of the Krishi Bharat 2024 programme here.

The four-day agricultural and technology event, taking place at Vrindavan Yojana Ground, highlights the importance of integrating agriculture with entrepreneurship and employing modern technology to increase farmers’ income. He said, “Our focus should be on advancing the agricultural sector with enhanced technology. Given the diverse agro-climatic zones within the country, each state brings unique experiences, and regions have shown remarkable progress—even under challenging circumstances worldwide. By sharing best practices, we can learn much from one another.”

Before the event, Yogi participated in a bilateral meeting with partner country the Netherlands, where he met with a delegation led by the country’s Deputy Agriculture Minister Jan-Kees Goet and Ambassador to India Marisa Gerards. During the meeting, two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the state government and the Netherlands.

The Krishi Bharat Exhibition spans 20,000 square meters, showcasing innovations and sustainable developments in agriculture. Featuring over 250 exhibitors, the event is expected to attract more than 1 lakh farmers and visitors. The exhibition highlights advancements in agriculture, dairy, food processing equipment, and other agri-services and technologies. Organized by the CII, Krishi Bharat serves as a state and national pavilion, presenting world-class agricultural innovations.

While inaugurating it, CM greetedthe people on the 555th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Kartik Purnima, and the 150th birth anniversary of Dharti Aaba, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a symbol of tribal pride.

Expressing gratitude to the CII, CM Yogi acknowledged its efforts in organizing Agrotech in India since 2000. For the first time, this prestigious event is being held in Uttar Pradesh, moving beyond its traditional location in Chandigarh—a milestone of great significance. Partnering with the CII for this event, the Netherlands is the official country partner, while nations like Australia, Canada, Uganda, Spain, and the UK, along with agricultural experts and stakeholders, are also participating.

CM Yogi emphasized state’s vital role in Indian agriculture, noting that while the state accounts for 17 per cent of India’s population (25 crore people) and only 11 per cent of the country’s cultivable land, it contributes 20 per cent of the nation’s total agricultural output. This remarkable achievement reflects the state’s abundant water resources and fertile land. Highlighting the untapped potential, he stated that with the integration of digital agriculture and advanced technologies, agricultural productivity could increase by three to four times.