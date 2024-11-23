Yogi credits Modi’s leadership for BJP’s 7-2 victory in UP by-polls; Akhilesh claims misuse of power

While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the BJP’s victory in 7 out of 9 assembly by-polls to the voters’ faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav termed it a result of the BJP’s misuse of power.

CM Yogi once again raised the slogan ‘Batoge to Katoge’ and asked the people to stay united.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here on Saturday, alongside state president Bhupendra Chaudhary and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that the credit for winning seven out of nine seats goes to PM Modi.

“People have unwavering faith in the Prime Minister, and this victory is proof of it. We express our gratitude to the people. This marks the beginning of the end of the politics of loot and lies by SP and INDI alliance,” he said.

CM Yogi said Kundarki exemplifies the public’s response to the SP’s baseless claims about the UP by-elections since the day of voting.

“The SP wanted to cancel the elections in Sisamau, where they managed to win by only 8,000 votes. In Karhal, they secured victory by only 14,000 votes,” he taunted.

The CM reiterated that if we divide we will be divided, if we remain united we will be safe. The people of the country have accepted this. On Kundarki, he said that the victory symbolises nationalism and cultural roots, with gotra embedded in everyone’s mind.

Earlier, CM Yogi posted on his social media account ‘X’, stating that the BJP-NDA’s victory in the Uttar Pradesh assembly by-elections reflects the public’s unwavering faith in the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This victory signifies the success of the double-engine government’s security, good governance and public welfare policies, along with the tireless efforts of dedicated workers.

In his post, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the voters of UP, thanking them for supporting good governance and the state’s development. He extended hearty congratulations to all the winning candidates. Reiterating his message, he warned, “If we divide, we will be divided and if we remain united, we will remain safe.”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav remarked that the tactics of those who have made ‘election’ synonymous with ‘corruption’ have been captured in photographs and exposed to the world during these by-polls.

“The people of the country witnessed the most distorted form of electoral politics in this by-election. There may be a time for untruth, but not an era,” he commented.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP displayed a naked misuse of power during the by-elections.

“The democratic rights granted to the people by the Constitution have been snatched away. BJP has crushed the Constitution and democracy, tarnishing them through its disgraceful misuse of power. It shows no regard for local issues and openly abuses its authority out of arrogance. By suppressing the democratic rights of the people to secure power, the BJP has committed an unpardonable crime,” the SP president said in a statement.