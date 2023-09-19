Yogi calls women’s quota Bill a revolutionary step

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called Nari Shakti Vandan Bill a revolutionary step.

The chief minister wrote on his X account that India’s great democracy has become proud in the true sense. “The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Act’ presented in the Lok Sabha by respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is an epoch-making step towards women empowerment. Hearty congratulations to the entire mother power!” Yogi said.

This historic decision to give half the country’s population their due rights and make Indian democracy stronger and participatory will play a big role in building a ‘developed India’. Hearty thanks prime minister, he added.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath congratulated the citizens of the country as the country witnessed a new history being made on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday with the commencement of proceedings in the new Parliament building.

On the second day of the special session of Parliament, the proceedings were initiated in the newly constructed Parliament building.

On this occasion, CM Yogi wrote on his official social media account, “The new Parliament building representing the constitutional rights of 140 crore Indians will become an eternal symbol of our strong and golden future along with the establishment of human values. I have full confidence that this Parliament building will further accelerate the continuous journey of ‘Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat’ under the successful leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congratulations to the people of the country!”

Earlier in the day, the MPs had a photoshoot in the old Parliament building. Afterward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the new building, holding a copy of the Constitution.