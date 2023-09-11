Yogi calls for special campaign for pothole-free UP roads

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to run a special campaign to make the roads of the state pothole-free before Diwali in November.

While holding a meeting with various departments here on Monday, the chief minister said the monsoon pattern this year is unusual. There is a possibility of continuous rain in many districts in the coming days. Keeping this in mind, a state-wide pothole-free road campaign should be run before Diwali in November.

Where there is rainy season, traffic should be facilitated by placing boulders and running rollers.

CM instructed all the departments to ensure that the road building agency/contractor also takes the responsibility of maintaining the road for the next 5 years after its construction. The terms and conditions in this regard should be clearly mentioned.

He said that about 4 lakh kilometers of roads of departments like Public Works Department, NHAI, Mandi Parishad, Irrigation, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sugar Industry and Sugarcane Development, Housing, Infrastructure and Industrial Development etc. are there in the state.

It is the responsibility of all of us to make walking on every road a pleasant experience for the common man. If the previously operated roads deteriorate due to big projects like Metro/Expressway, the concerned department would be held responsible.

After being briefed about the departmental action plan for the Pothole-Free Roads Campaign, the Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to focus on better planning, ruling out any dearth of funds in this regard.