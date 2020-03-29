Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday made a reality check on the arrangements during the lockdown. He took to streets to check the arrangements himself.

He visited the Mohaan Road toll plaza in Lucknow where he interacted with migrants and asked them to remain quarantined.

CM further advised them to inform the medical facility if they developed any symptoms of coronavirus.

Later, he visited Avadh hospital crossing and inquired about the issues faced by the people.

On Sunday, he also sent a team of officials to NOIDA to supervise the transportation of migrants and ensure medical screening before they are allowed to enter into the state.

Government has also announced relief measures for farmers during the lockdown.

Farmers and workforce involved in the harvesting of crops have been granted exemption from the lockdown restrictions. The government also ensured the availability of fertilizers and seeds to farmers.

Companies involved in manufacturing agricultural products and their labourers, along with vehicles are also exempted from the restrictions.