Ahead of the Babri Masjid Demolition anniversary on December 6, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed all the civil and police officials in the state to ensure adequate security measures.

This is the first anniversary after the Supreme Court verdict on the disputed land claimed by Hindu and Muslim sides. In its decision on November 9, the apex court gave the disputed 2.77 acres of land to the Hindu party while a separate 5 acre land in a prominent place in the city to the Muslim side.

Perhaps a review petition was filed by the Muslim side against the SC’s decision.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Adityanath said that the security arrangements in the city will remain at the place till December 15.

As per the official statement, the chief minister emphasized on regular foot patrolling and having regular interaction with peace committees and religious leaders.

He also emphasized the need for having CCTV cameras at religious and commercial places as well as at industrial establishments apart from Banks and other vital places.