In a late-night action, the Yogi Adityanath government on Sunday suspended seven policemen for alleged negligence of duty that led to the death of the Unnao rape victim.

The suspended cops included Ajay Kumar Tripathi, Station House Officer (SHO) of Unnao’s Bihar police station, along with six other police personnel, according to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi.

The cops were guilty of not having ensured the security of the rape victim even though the rape accused belonged to the same village.

The development comes hours after the last rites of the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim were performed at her native village Hindupur on Sunday amid tight security arrangements.

She was laid to rest in the fields belonging to her family, where the graves of her grandparents are present.

The family of the victim had earlier said that they will not perform her last rites unless the Chief Minister arrives in their village and assures of strict action against the accused.

The family had agreed for the burial after an assurance from a senior-most government official of the area that their demands would be met.

The rape survivor, who was assaulted and set ablaze by five men on December 5, died of cardiac arrest late on Friday at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

The victim who had more than 90 per cent burn injuries lost the battle after 43 hours of being attacked.

The post-mortem report of the deceased stated that the victim had died of extensive burn injuries.

The woman, who had survived a brutal gangrape earlier in March, was on Thursday assaulted and set ablaze by five accused in the case in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district when she was on her way to the Rae Bareli court to testify against the men.

According to the victim’s statement to the police before her death, she was first hit on her head and then attacked with a knife on the neck. The men then poured kerosene and set her on fire.

The incident comes close on the heels of the Hyderabad case where a young doctor was raped, murdered and set ablaze by four accused, who were later killed in an encounter.