Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath’s government has announced an order under which using a mobile phone while driving will be a traffic violation, and a penalty of INR 1,000 will be fined for the first offense. For the second offense, INR 10,000 will be fined.

The state transport department issued a notification on Thursday and based on that the order was implemented on Friday.

The order was passed so that it could lead to a reduction in the number of traffic rule violations in the state, the fine for violation was increased to impose responsibility among the citizens, as they would be more cautious with the traffic rules.

In September last year, according to the Motor Vehicles Act, not giving way to ambulances or fire brigade and driving under the influence would lead to a penalty of INR 10,000 or imprisonment.

The Uttar Pradesh traffic police have made it imperative for pillion riders to also wear a helmet, not only the rider.

There will be higher penalties for not wearing a seat belt, drunk and dangerous driving, over-speeding, jumping red lights, driving without insurance, and overloading vehicles to ensure traffic safety. Many such strict measures are being implemented to increase traffic rule awareness to improve traffic behavior.