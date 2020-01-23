Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off two ‘Ganga Raths’ on Thursday ahead of his five-day ‘Ganga Yatra’ scheduled to begin on January 27.

Out of these two Raths, one will go to Bijnor where the Ganga enters the state of Uttar Pradesh, while the other Rath will go to Ballia from where the holy river exists.

“Ganga was not only a symbol of faith but also a symbol of our economy. The Ganga campaign will give a definite boost to economy and help agriculture,” Chief Minister said.

Taking part in the Ganga Yatra, Adityanath will start his yatra from Bijnor and will travel through Muzaffarnagar to Hastinapur. The following day, he will travel from Hastinapur to Hapur to Garh Mukteshwar to Amroha and then Bulandshahr.

Later on January 29, he will go to Aligarh, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur and will reach Farukkhabad in the evening. On the following day, the Yatra will travel to Kanpur through Kannauj and Hardoi.

However, the other Yatra will travel to , Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, Unnao and culminate in Kanpur.

The Ganga Yatra will cover 27 districts, 1038 village panchayats and cover 1358 km, a government spokesperson said.

Yogi Adityanath had directed district magistrates and police chiefs on Wednesday to prepare a work plan for the yatra.

“Besides participating in Ganga ‘aarti’, the Chief Minister will address a public meeting. He will also visit the villages near the Ganga to review development projects. The Chief Minister is likely to make a night halt at Hastinapur,” officials said.