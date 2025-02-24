Yogi accuses Opposition of spreading propaganda against Mahakumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address on the fifth day of the Budget session on Monday, castigated the Opposition for allegedly spreading negative propaganda about the Mahakumbh.

Refuting the claims that a particular caste was being barred from attending the event, he asserted that everyone was welcome to participate with respect and good intentions. The Mahakumbh has demonstrated a true sense of national unity with people from all backgrounds bathing together at the same ghat without discrimination – an unparalleled message of harmony and oneness, which, he stated, is the essence of Sanatan Dharma.

Advertisement

However, he warned that those with ill intentions would face consequences and any attempt to create chaos at the Mahakumbh would be met with strict action. Unlike the Opposition, he said the government has never played with matters of faith.

Advertisement

The chief minister emphasised that the Mahakumbh, organised by followers of Sanatan Dharma, is a globally unparalleled event. Millions of devotees have come together on a shared platform, contributing to its success in their way—a matter of immense pride.

He drew a parallel to last year’s grand Pran Pratistha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, an event that captivated the world. This year, the organisation of the Mahakumbh offers devotees the opportunity to experience both Ayodhya and Kashi closely.

CM Yogi highlighted that these two landmark events – the consecration of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and the Mahakumbh – embody the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” and serve as milestones in the Prime Minister’s vision. He said, “Beyond their spiritual significance, they also hold great economic importance for the nation.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a strong rebuttal to the Opposition, stated that unlike the Samajwadi Party, his government has never played with the matters of faith. He pointed out that during their tenure, the then chief minister didn’t even take the time to oversee or review the Kumbh arrangements. “As a result, they appointed a non-Sanatani as the event’s in-charge, leading to chaos, corruption, and pollution during the 2013 Kumbh. The sacred Triveni Sangam of Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati was so polluted that even the Prime Minister of Mauritius refused to take a dip,” he added.

“In contrast, this year, the Mahakumbh has seen participation from people across the nation and the world. The President, Prime Minister, Vice President, the King of Bhutan, and representatives from 74 countries have attended, making it a truly global event. People from North, South, East, and West have come together to celebrate this grand spiritual gathering for the first time. Various media outlets’ live telecasts of the Amrit Snan showed how deeply foreign tourists were moved by witnessing the Mahakumbh firsthand,” he said.

He said while hundreds of deaths during the Haj pilgrimage due to mismanagement are well known, India’s so-called Leftist and secular intellectuals continue to attempt to defame and undermine the grandeur of the Mahakumbh. Yet, despite their efforts, millions of devotees have reaffirmed their faith by dipping in the sacred waters, silencing the critics.

Even a tragic accident during the event could not dampen the spirit of devotion. He said, “Pilgrims overcame every hardship to reach Prayagraj and returned with their faith strengthened. Mahakumbh, which embodies the deep and intricate fabric of relationships, is now nearing its conclusion. However, the message it has left behind will remain etched in the hearts of every Sanatani. Stories of unwavering devotion—such as a daughter-in-law carrying her elderly mother-in-law on her back to ensure she could take a holy dip—have become symbols of faith. Yet, opponents of Sanatan Dharma refuse to see anything beyond their distorted narratives.”